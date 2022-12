Don’t miss out on all the fun happening at the Irvington Holiday Open House on Friday, 12/2. Make sure to stop by Hampton Designs this holiday season for more fun activities & weekly specials!

December 6th is Senior Citizen’s Day.

December 10th is a holiday drag show.

December 18th is the Luminaria night throughout Irvington.

Shop Late/Shop Irvington event is Thursday 12/22.

For more information, check out the Irvington Holiday Open House (@irvholiday) on Facebook!