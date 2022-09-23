





INDIANAPOLIS — There’s always something happening at the Garfield Park Arts Center, from art classes and gallery shows to concerts and movie nights.

On Thursday’s show, we got a demonstration of what you’ll make in a flow painting class from Instructor Donna Jo Monroe, and learned about upcoming events from Garfield Park Regional Manager Chad Deakyne.

There are introductory and advanced flow painting classes, as well as flow painting for jewelry, Halloween ornaments and Christmas ornaments. The arts center also offers voice and piano lessons and clay handbuilding classes. Go here for the compete schedule and costs.







Upcoming events at Garfield Park Arts Center include Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 1; the opening reception for the SALI National Abstract Art Exhibition on Friday, Oct. 7; and English Country Dancing on Thursday, Oct. 3. View the complete list of events here.

Garfield Park, part of Indy Parks & Recreation, is located just south of downtown at 2432 Conservatory Drive. Follow the arts center on social at @GPACIndyParks.