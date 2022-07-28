



INDIANAPOLIS — A Saturday morning walk in the park can double up as a chance to browse local vendors selling fresh produce, native plants, baked goods, jams, vinaigrettes and lots more.

The Garfield Park Farmers Market, now in its seventh year, is open Saturdays, May through October, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There’s a diverse lineup of vendors, more than 40 in total, including dairy farmers, chefs, coffee roasters, bakers (for humans and pets) and bread makers.





Ashley Brooks, president of the Garfield Park Farmers Market, and David O’Rourke, marketing chair, joined us Thursday to talk about what you’ll find as you stroll through the park. The farmers market gets larger every year, they said, featuring unique local products you don’t find just anywhere.

The farmers market is nestled in the park, just behind the conservatory. Visit garfieldparkfarmersmarket.com for more information and a complete list of vendors. For more information on Garfield Park and other city parks, visit the Indy Parks website.