ELWOOD, Ind. -- An Elwood couple is facing charges after their 3-month-old suffered a broken femur while the father was changing his diaper.

Court documents show that on Monday, police were called to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital. An officer arrived and spoke with the mother, Mikayla Oxley. She told him she was out of the house when she received a call from her boyfriend, Cedric Dunbar, telling her the baby's leg popped. Oxley said she then rushed home and took the baby to the hospital. Dunbar stayed at the house.