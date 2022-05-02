INDIANAPOLIS — Time is running out to Ride with Rinus.

Make a $75 donation by the end of the day Tuesday, May 3 supporting education and literacy for kids in Uganda, where schools have been closed longer than anywhere in the world due to COVID, and your name will appear on Rinus VeeKay’s car for the GMR Grand Prix.

Ride with Rinus is a partnership between Ed Carpenter Racing and the nonprofit Building Tomorrow, which funds education programs and school construction in east Africa.

Your $75 donation pays for five children to be enrolled in Building Tomorrow’s Roots to Rise reading and math program.

The 2022 GMR Grand Prix takes place May 14 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For questions and donation information, visit the link above or email donations@buildingtomorrow.org.