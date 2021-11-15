Get yourself a free mini bundt cake today

INDIANAPOLIS — Jamie Little of Nothing Bundt Cakes joins us for National Bundt Cake Day, showing off some of the store’s most popular cake flavors and gift offerings.

She’s got a special offer today only: Get a free bundtlet cake when you stop by any of the central Indiana locations and mention Indy Now.

That includes Fishers, Avon, Indianapolis/Keystone at the Crossing and Whitestown stores.

By the way, if Little looks familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen her before.

She works for FOX as a NASCAR pit reporter, and she’s a former IndyCar reporter.

In the off-season, you’ll find her in the local bakeries and even making cake deliveries around central Indiana.