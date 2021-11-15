Get yourself a free mini bundt cake today

Indy Now
Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

INDIANAPOLIS — Jamie Little of Nothing Bundt Cakes joins us for National Bundt Cake Day, showing off some of the store’s most popular cake flavors and gift offerings.

She’s got a special offer today only: Get a free bundtlet cake when you stop by any of the central Indiana locations and mention Indy Now.

That includes Fishers, Avon, Indianapolis/Keystone at the Crossing and Whitestown stores.

By the way, if Little looks familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen her before.

She works for FOX as a NASCAR pit reporter, and she’s a former IndyCar reporter.

In the off-season, you’ll find her in the local bakeries and even making cake deliveries around central Indiana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News