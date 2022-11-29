INDIANAPOLIS — At a loss for what to give the mail carrier, your child’s teacher or maybe a friend who loves food?

Chef Tanorria Askew comes to the rescue with the gift of “gastric hugs” (aka food). The personal chef and owner of Tanorria’s Table shared four gift-worthy recipes you can make at home, even if you’re not a professional in the kitchen.

Sweet potato chai bread — Made using chai simple syrup from another local business, Chai High Tea, you can find this recipe on Askew’s website.

Sweet and spicy pecans — These are similar to candied pecans, but with savory and spicy notes in addition to the sweet. Look for the recipe in Askew’s “Staples + 5” cookbook.

Homemade vanilla extract — Vanilla extract is really just a combination of vanilla beans and alcohol. Make your own by splitting open vanilla beans and soaking them in bourbon, vodka or rum. The longer you’re able to let the mixture sit, the better. If you mix this up now and let it sit, the extract will be ready to give away by Christmas.

Made-from-scratch barbecue sauce — This recipe also comes from Askew’s cookbook. The homemade sauce lasts about two weeks in the fridge, so you’ll want to wait a while before mixing up a batch if you plan to give it away for Christmas.

Askew is currently offering a discount to our viewers. Use the code ‘INDYNOW’ to get 15% off anything on her website, including her cookbook.