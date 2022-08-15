Summer isn’t over yet! If you’re looking for some fun ways to spend with friends without breaking the bank, we’ve got you covered.

theCityMoms are 3 great options for you and your girlfriends (or guyfriends, too)

Indiana State Fair – take advantage of $3 Thursdays to really stretch your dollar Symphony on the Prairie Sistine Chapel exhibition at Circle Centre Mall

For a little extra fun, check out theCityMoms website. They’re giving away 2 tickets to the Children’s Museum’s “Museum by Midnight” event on August 27.