INDIANAPOLIS — Clint Kowalik, the Chief Fishing Officer of Go Fishin with Clint, joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio ahead of his fishing event this weekend. Free Fishing weekend takes place on June 4th and 5th. Clint is hosting a fishing event on Saturday, June 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fort Harrison State Park, at Delaware Lake. Clint will be providing fishing equipment, bait, and fishing assistance for free!

Clint is offering a specially priced 90-minute fishing trip for only $59! Mention you saw Clint on Fox 59’s Indy Now. Offer ends June 30th.