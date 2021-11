INDIANAPOLIS -- Many think of Thanksgiving as a time of gathering in love and feasting on delicious food. However, many don't consider the vast amount of food wasted from being uneaten.

It is estimated that the average American family of four loses $1,500 -- or 1,160 pounds -- of uneaten food each year. In the entire United States, that food waste totals to be about 133 billion pounds, and $161 billion worth of food, which is between 30-40 percent of the food supply.