INDIANAPOLIS — November is national family literacy month. Katy Mann from IndyWithKids.com stopped by to talk about some independent bookstores and how to get your kids involved in reading.

Katy talked about Kids Ink, 4 Kids Books and Toys, Fables and Fairytales, Wild Geese Bookshop, and Indy Reads.

Watch the video to learn a little more about each store and what it offers.