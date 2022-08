INDIANAPOLIS — Event and Marketing Manager of The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, Whitney Ball stopped by ahead of their Wicket World of Croquet event taking place on Saturday, August 13th from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Chef Joseph Graham from Too Much Sawce brought along a wide selection of the incredible eats you’ll be able to try at the Wicket World of Croquet.

To learn more about the Wicket World of Croquet and The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site visit PresidentBenjaminHarrison.org.