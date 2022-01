Do you need a new spot to find some cool vintage but eco-friendly clothes and accessories? Saturday Jan. 29, Lux & Ivy is having its grand opening from 3-7pm. The store is located at 54th and Monon in South Broad Ripple.

The shop’s owner Sara Baldwin stopped by Indy Now to talk about how the store is committed to sustainability and supporting local artists!

