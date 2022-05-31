





INDIANAPOLIS — Activewear that takes you from “studio to street” is kind of the rage these days, but a boutique in Zionsville took that approach nine years ago.

Green Apple Boutique sells high-end activewear, lounge wear and casual clothing that is meant to be fashionable but also functional. The idea is that you can go from the gym straight to errands, a Zoom call or lunch without changing — or maybe just by adding a layer.

The store sells brands like Beyond Yoga, Free People Movement, Thrive Society, Spiritual Gangster, Nux Activewear and more. In true boutique fashion, they order only a few of each item.

“When it’s gone, it’s gone,” Owner Shelly Petrowski said.

Green Apple has a subscription box they’ll send to at the frequency you choose. Try on everything at home, keep what you like and return what you don’t. There’s a $20 styling fee for each box that includes the cost of shipping and returns, and you get $25% off the total price if you keep everything.

Use the code ‘INDYNOW’ for $50 off the Core Box. Petrowski will give your $45 off the apparel you keep from the first box, plus $5 off the styling fee.

Green Apple Boutique is located in the heart of downtown Zionsville at 70 N. Main St.



