



INDIANAPOLIS — Greenfield-based American Dream Nut Butter makes almond, peanut and cashew butters for a variety of dietary restrictions and in an ever-growing list of creative flavors.

The butters are all gluten free, low carb, high protein, low sugar and diabetic friendly.

Flavors include Cookie Batter, Butterscotch Sundae, Blueberry Brunch, Cinnamon Coffee Cake, White Chocolate Pretzel and Double Butter Crunch with real Butterfinger, among many others. If you like your butters on the simpler side, they also have plain varieties.





You can find American Dream Nut Butter at the Carmel Farmers Market every Saturday morning, and soon they’ll be opening a coffee shop in Hamilton Town Center.

All the butters are also sold online. Visit the website to browse all flavors and check out detailed nutrition information. Use the code ‘FOX59’ for 10% your order.

