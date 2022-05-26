





INDIANAPOLIS — In the language of Indy Now, “WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED?” means we saw something really amazing and impressive.

Toy Factory brought down the house Thursday with their live performance — a preview of what you’ll experience June 11 at the Greenwood Amphitheater.

The band is one of nine performing in the Greenwood Summer Concert Series, which kicks off June 4 and runs every Saturday through Aug. 13. All shows are free to the public.

City of Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers joined us after the performance to talk about this 15th year of the concert series and his excitement to get the community together again.

“Absolute favorite part, I love seeing the people come back together,” he said. “It’s great to see the community get out, to have the families get out, to have neighbors start neighboring again.”

Myers also had news about the expansion of the concert series. Because the summer shows have been so popular, the city has added a fall concert series with four shows in September and October.







Visit the city of Greenwood’s website or Facebook page for a complete list of bands. All shows start at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on site, and beer and wine are sold, or you can bring your own cooler.

In addition to the June 11 concert, Toy Factory is headlining Greenwood’s Freedom Festival on June 25. Visit the band’s website to browse more upcoming shows.