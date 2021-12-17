Grit and Grace offers VIP bull riding experience for young ladies

FOX59’s Fanchon Stinger stops by to talk about her new non-profit Grit and Grace, an organization that cultivates young ladies who lead with courage, grit and grace in the areas of self-development, character, animal welfare, western sports and more.

Grit and Grace is giving middle and high school girls the chance to be VIPs at the PBR Monster Energy Bull Riding Invitational at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 1.

The VIP experience includes getting to meet bull riders and see the bulls up close along with meeting Kelsey Murphy, the Masterchef 2021 winner, and Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King.

To enter, go to GritandGraceGirls.org and submit a video showing how you exhibit leadership in your community, school or sport. The top 10 videos chosen will be invited — along with a guest — to the Grit and Grace VIP at PBR on Jan. 1.