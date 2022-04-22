As many companies look to grow their staffs, American Senior Communities had the Indy Now team stop by to talk about ASC’s efforts to grow and retain team members.

ASC says it’s mindful of the more than 9,500 employees it has. In the video above, ASC talked about its Share to Care program which gives employees assistance during challenging times.

American Senior Communities also talked about their culinary apprenticeship program. If you want to learn more go to www.ASCCare.com

