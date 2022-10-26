INDIANAPOLIS — Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Instead of rushing to the costume store, consider one of these looks you can create at home.

Tempest Golden, assistant campus director at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture, showed us seven looks you can create with hair, makeup and clothes you have at home, from a modern-day version of Catwoman to Beetlejuice.

Tricoci is a beauty school on the northeast side of Indianapolis, near 96th Street and Hague Road. Students train to become hairstylists, aestheticians, makeup artists or nail technicians.

The Indy campus is one of 15 Tricoci schools across the Midwest and four in Indiana, including Bloomington, Lafayette and Highland.

Discounted salon and spa services are available to the public, Golden said, and students are always willing to offer beauty tips. Call 317-841-9400 for more information.