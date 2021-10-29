Halloween movie nights done right

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Halloween! Our friend Christopher Lloyd a.k.a. John Wick, is back to give us our move download for the weekend.

New in Theaters:

The French Dispatch — Wes Anderson’s latest twee adventure is about an American expat magazine newsroom. Beautifully shot and poetically written, this series of vignettes may leave viewers feeling empty. Read more

Last Night in Soho — A young fashion student moves to London and starts experiencing flashbacks in which lives as a nightclub singer. With Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie.

Antlers — A remote Oregon town is threatened by the legend of an evil animal spirit. With Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.

New On Digital/Demand:

Heart of Champions — A standard-issue sports movie on the hoity-toity pastime of rowing wastes the talents of Michael Shannon. Read more

The Spine of Night — The rotoscoped animated fantasy is a gleeful geek culture throwback to gore- and boob-fest films like “Wizards” and “Heavy Metal.” Ralph Bakshi would approve. Read more