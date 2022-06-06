



INDIANAPOLIS — Looking for a gift that stands out?

Hampton Designs Studio & Shop in historic Irvington is a 2,000-square-foot retail space with fun and funky gifts, furniture, lighting and home decor. (FOX59’s Sherman Burdette has his very own celebrity candle there — see the photo below.) The store also hosts more than 45 local artists and creatives.

Later this month, Hampton Designs is hosting an event to celebrate Pride Month. The first Irvington Queer Business Owners Spotlight takes place Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.







The event includes food, drinks, special deals and discounts from seven different businesses, entertainment, a drag show and more.

Owner Adam Hampton has called the Irvington area home for more than 10 years. He explained why he loves the neighborhood and the people who live there.

“You can be your complete self, your authentic self. They encourage you. They support you. They’re always there for you,” he said. “It’s Pride-ful all year. It makes me tear up because I feel so at home there.”