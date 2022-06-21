





GREENFIELD, Ind. — Jillian Deam had a busy morning at the Hancock County 4-H Fair, sipping on lemon shake-ups, meeting pageant royalty and interviewing an alpaca.

Today is NineStar Connect Day at the fair. The utility cooperative is on site all day with games, giveaways and $1 off lemon shake-ups.

NineStar has sponsored the annual Hancock County 4-H Fair Queen Pageant since 1958. They introduced us to the 2022 Queen, Claire Bishop, and her royal court.

Bishop’s interests include STEM, agriculture and music, and she plans to study elementary education in college to incorporate all three.

While she was at the fair, Jillian checked out the old tractors on display, chatted with kids about their favorite rides, and attempted to talk to Ace the Alpaca about what he’s been up to — although it turns out he’s pretty camera shy.

The Hancock County Fair runs through Friday, June 24. For more information about NineStar, visit their booth at or go to ninestarconnect.com.