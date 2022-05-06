As a part of National Nurses Day, Indy Now invited Hancock Health RN Jessica Harter on to explain the profession and its benefits.

Harter, who has been a nurse for seven years, says that she still loves the profession. Despite the pressure put on nurses by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she still really enjoys helping others.

Nursing as a profession, Harter said, is still an amazing opportunity for young people to care for others and build a supportive community.

Hancock Health is currently looking for more nurses at their regional hospital and are hiring right now. For more information on the career itself and how to become a Hancock Health nurse, click here.