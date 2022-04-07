INDIANAPOLIS — Registered Dietician Annessa Chumbley recommends using monkfruit or stevia as a substitute in baked goods like her cinnamon swirl or lemon raspberry coffee cakes.

Both are natural, bake like sugar and taste like sugar without the calories.

Chumbley also introduces us to a brand of milk and cream products that are easier to digest and can eliminate some of the discomfort from dairy products.

