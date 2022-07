INDIANAPOLIS — Missy McDowell, Nutrition Coach and Owner of Eat Well Nutrition stopped by the studio to share how packing a healthy lunch can be easy and delicious! This recipe and others can be found in Missy’s book, Eat Well Nutrition 67 Easy Recipes which is available on e-book through Amazon Kindle or Smashwords.

Missy offers one-on-one Nutrition Coaching. Book a free call on her website, eatwellnutrition.net.

To learn more about Eat Well Nutrition visit eatwellnutrition.net.