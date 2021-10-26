Help Four Day Ray brewery raise funds for Down Syndrome Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Four Day Ray restaurant and brewery in Fishers has partnered with Down Syndrome Indiana for “Tapped For A Cause.” Each Tuesday in October, which is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, 5% of dinner sales are donated to the nonprofit.

Owner Brian Graham got involved with the organization after his daughter Olivia was born with down syndrome.

Down Syndrome Indiana offers programming, information and resources to enhance the lives of people with down syndrome. The organization also runs the annual Buddy Walk, which is slated for Oct. 1 in 2022.

Resources are available for parents, caretakers, educators and more.

We also get a chance to sample some Four Day Ray brews, including Blood Orange Blonde and Host Ryan Ahlwardt’s favorite, Grapefruit Track Jumper IPA.