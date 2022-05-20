INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Dillon the Executive Director at Broad Ripple Village Association is in the studio today to share how viewers can support Broad Ripple while also having fun! The Broad Ripple Duck race will take place on June 5th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. They’ll be tossing over 3,000 plastic ducks into the canal were they’ll then race to the finish line! You can purchase a duck entry $6 each or 6 ducks for $30.

