INDIANAPOLIS — In anticipation of the “Domino Masters” premiere, the Indy Now crew felt it was important to prove that we, too, can put together a decent display.

The competition show, hosted by Actor Eric Stonestreet (best known for the role of Cameron Tucker on “Modern Family”), kicks off tonight at 9 on FOX59.

Sixteen teams of skilled domino enthusiasts will put together some amazing displays, competing for a cash prize and the coveted title of country’s most talented amateur domino topplers.

Our work is pretty impressive, we know, but it won’t quite match what you’ll see on the show.

Along with Stonestreet, competition judges include Actress Danica McKellar, NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and professional domino artist Steve Price.