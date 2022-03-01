INDIANAPOLIS — Economists are predicting taxes will continue to rise over the next few years.

Michael Lemaich, financial author and founder of Global Fund Management, joined Indy Now to talk about the potential impact of higher taxes on your retirement funds.

“We think the greatest risk to your wealth going forward is taxes,” Lemaich said.

“It means we need to rethink the way we think about taxes,” he said. “For our successful savers, this could mean losing 30% to 40% to 50% of their wealth over time.”

Lemaich says investors should take advantage of tax rates while they are low, moving retirement savings into tax-free buckets.

To speak with Global Fund Management about planning for the future and minimizing your tax impacts in retirement, call 463-209-8818.