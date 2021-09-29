Highlighting upcoming games and philanthropic initiatives with Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Eleven’s Senior Director of Communications and Marketing, John Koluder, joins Hosts Jillian and Ryan in-studio to chat about upcoming games and the latest highlights from the team. Upcoming games are:

Saturday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Vs. Atlanta United 2 – The return of Indy Eleven’s Annual Hispanic Heritage Night – Carroll Stadium will exude a Latin flare throughout the evening, including additional food truck vendors and activities

Saturday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Vs. Louisville City FC – The final of four rivalry meetings this season against Louisville comes on “Real Men Wear Pink Night” presented by Community Network Health Foundation.

Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Vs. FC Tulsa – The final home game of the regular season, as always, is Fan Appreciation Night at Carroll Stadium.