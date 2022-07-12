INDIANAPOLIS — Kristina Mazza the Owner of Hoagies & Hops stopped by to share what it takes to make an authentic Philadelphia cheesesteak. Donnie Begley the Chef and General Manager at Hoagies & Hops whips up one of the non-traditional ways to enjoy a cheesesteak on a bed of lettuce. They also offer various other gluten free and keto friendly ways to enjoy their delicious menu.

In July Hoagies & Hops is partnering with Chilly Water Tap Room to donate 10% of their dog treat sales to the Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services Foundation.

To learn more visit hoagiesandhops.com.