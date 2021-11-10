Holiday wine pairings with Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Indy Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

The holiday season is here, and that means some of us may be hosting parties.

Not sure which wines go with which foods? Don’t panic!

Emily Wines, master sommelier at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, discusses holiday wine pairings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Veterans Day

More Veterans Voices

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News