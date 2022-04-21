There’s a lot of drama in Hollywood this week. Charlie Neff, TMZ’s senior producer joined the Indy Now team to talk about the latest Hollywood headlines.

A$AP Rocky is out on bond after he was arrested at LAX in connection to a November shooting. He had been vacationing in the Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. She was with A$AP Rocky during the arrest.

Neff also talked about Black Chyna testifying in a lawsuit against the Kardashian family.

