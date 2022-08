INDIANAPOLIS – Modern brush calligraphy is a fun, creative hobby and despite what you might think, you don’t need any fancy supplies! Hoopla Letters can teach you how to do calligraphy using just markers!

Hoopla Letters has some upcoming Introduction to Modern Brush Calligraphy classes at Hotel Broad Ripple! Classes are Thursday, August 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Indy Now viewers can use coupon code INDYNOW to get $5 off their ticket price!

