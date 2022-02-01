Hoosier Chocolate Festival is coming up, here’s what you can expect Indy Now by: Beth Finello Posted: Feb 1, 2022 / 11:02 AM EST / Updated: Feb 1, 2022 / 11:02 AM EST Close You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter Subscribe Now Breaking News Sign Up Indy Now Staples INDIANAPOLIS – From candies to shakes, to cocktails, Hoosier Chocolate Festival takes place this month! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction