Hoosier Chocolate Festival is coming up, here’s what you can expect

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we prepare for the midweek storm, it's important to keep yourself safe not only indoors, but also outdoors. The American Heart Association is encouraging Hoosiers to protect themselves while shoveling snow and to know the signs of a heart attack.

"Shoveling snow can be a very vigorous activity, and you’re basically doing it ‘in a freezer,’” says Dr. William Gill, a cardiologist who is immediate past-president of the American Heart Association board of directors in Indianapolis. "Those conditions can very quickly lead to stress on the heart."