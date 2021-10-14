Hoosiers helping Hoosiers at Million Meals Marathon

For today’s On A Good Note, we’re checking in with Host Jillian Deam at Million Meals Marathon! What better way to start the show than with Hoosiers helping Hoosiers!

Checking in with Host Jillian Deam and Million Meals Marathon. This time, she’s joined by Pacer’s Boomer!

Host Jillian Deam catches up with Indiana Fever Head Coach Marianne Stanley at the Million Meal Movement event at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Volunteers worked in shifts all day packing mac n’ cheese dinners for distribution to food banks across the state.