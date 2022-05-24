Jack Hope, co-owner of Hope Plumbing in Indianapolis, has a lot of experience when it comes to the ins and outs of plumbing.

On the plumbing company’s Indy Now segment Tuesday, Hope discussed what to do and not to do when a plumber arrives at your house.

“There’s not really a wrong way to go,” he said.

The only thing that can be frustrating, Hope said, is when a customer is not able to communicate what the issue is in the house and just assumes a plumber will know exactly how to go about fixing a problem. However, offering food, snacks or drinks to a plumber is always appreciated even if they do not accept, he added.

