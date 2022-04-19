INDIANAPOLIS — Hope Plumbing Co-owner Jack Hope stopped by Indy Now to share a warning about being informed before roots damage your sewer lines.

With spring upon us in central Indiana, roots can be a nuisance for homeowners as plants and trees grow and spread.

It’s a good idea to use copper sulfate four times as year to deal with roots. It can be picked up at your local hardware store and make sure to follow the directions.

Hope also recommended getting a plumber to come and check your pipes. They can run a camera down to check for any potential hazards before they become expensive problems.

Most plumbers will come out and check for free or for an inexpensive cost.