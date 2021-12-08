Hottest trends for home remodeling projects

INDIANAPOLIS – For the past two years, many people have spent more time than normal at home. If you’re sick of that old carpet or want to think about what a kitchen makeover may look like, now is the time.

Drexel Interiors has a lot of customers considering home office upgrades, after many people have worked remotely the past two years.

As for trends, navy blue and green are hot right now. And so is mixing the color of your hardware. So, try a little bit of gold and silver.

Drexel Interiors says there’s no project that’s too small, so give them a call if you’re considering some changes at your house.