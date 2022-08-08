INDIANAPOLIS — “Let’s get a bunch of crazy cat people together and have a rock concert.”

That was the thought that local drummer Jason Carr when he was inspired to create “Rock the Cat Box,” an upcoming concert of local bands to raise money for an Indy cat organization.

Carr partnered with Dawn Benefiel, the executive director of Indy Neighborhood Cats, to form the concert. He said that he knew the organization Benefiel worked for was always looking for assistance.

As the drummer for Indianapolis-based band American Bombshell, only one type of fundraiser made sense to Carr: a rock concert to benefit Indy Neighborhood Cats.

“Rock the Cat Box” will feature 4 local bands, American Bombshell, Savvy, The Silver Birds and Rok Hollywood, and proceeds will benefit the cat nonprofit. The outdoor concert, which will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13 at Hi-Fi Annex, will be held outdoors and is open to all ages.

Pre-sale tickets are $15 and on sale now at rockthecatbox.com.