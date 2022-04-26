INDIANAPOLIS — We know lots of parents will do anything to keep their kids off the screens, but that’s often easier said than done. Carly Dorogi is here to help us get those little ones off the screens in a very unique way.

Dorogi shared with us a new company called Readyland that produces books that children can talk to by using an Alexa device. The books are kind of like choose your own adventure books, where children are actually interacting with the book.

The characters in the book talk back through Alexa. The company developed it where it can actually understand children’s speech.

People interested in this product, and other ways to engage their children, can visit CarlyonTV.com.