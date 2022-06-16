Hot and cold spots in your home can be frustrating but there are several solutions that can definitely help you out. LCS Heating & Cooling has several solutions ranging from adjusting the difference to fixing the problem for good.

The most cost-effective solution is with your thermostat. Some thermostats have sensors that you can place throughout your home. You set your thermostat and it averages the temperature throughout the house.

You can also get a solar-powered attic fan to remove the heat from the attic. This keeps the upstairs temperature swing down a little bit.

Those who want to invest in their cooling system can zone their home. LCS Heating & Cooling can divide your home into sections. Each operates on its own thermostat so you can divide your home outright.

For a little less of an investment, you can get a Minisplit to add a second system to your home. There are outdoor and indoor units for you to choose from. These units can heat and cool space in your home like a sunroom.

LCS Heating and Cooling can work with you to figure out your heating and cooling needs. You can visit their website at LCSHeatingandCooling.com to schedule an appointment.