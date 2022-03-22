INDIANAPOLIS — Style expert Brandie Price knows how to rock a hat, so of course we turned to her for advice on picking the right one for spring and summer.

Price, founder of Confidently Company, said it’s typically best to go with a straw material for ventilation purposes. Beyond that, there are three things to consider:

The shape of your facial features: If you have rounded features, opt for a stiffer brim or flat brim. If your features are more angular, balance that with a floppy hat with more rounded edges.

Your eye color and wardrobe: For hazel eyes, for example, choose a rosy color that contrasts and makes them pop. If you have a primarily black wardrobe, go with a darker shade of neutral rather than an all-black hat.

Your hairstyle: The size and shape of your head are important for choosing the right size hat, but don’t forget to factor in your hairstyle. If you have hair extensions or really curly hair, go up a size or two so you’re not ruining the style.