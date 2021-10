(NEXSTAR) – October is here, and that means it is officially spooky season. If you and your friends have outgrown the annual haunted house in your hometown, you might be interested in visiting someplace with a reputation for paranormal activity.

The Midwest is home to some of the spookiest places in the country. From cursed restaurants to haunted hotels, Yelp tapped into its data to come up with 15 of the region's most haunted places to visit. The following list was compiled by identifying reviews that mentioned the term “haunted” and then ranking the sites based on several factors, including the total volume and ratings.