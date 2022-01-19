Be on Indy Now

How to save money at shows and events, Indy with Kids explains

INDIANAPOLIS – There are so many big family-friendly events and shows in Indianapolis! Families are always looking for ways to save money while still having fun! Katy Mann with indywithkids.com has some tips for you! 

Save on tickets

  • Early pricing 
  • Promo code through associations/groups 
  • Field trip or group pricing 
  • Lap children 
  • Buy from the box office 
  • Groupon and other saving sites 
  • Understand options and schedules 

Parking

  • Plan ahead 
  • Carpool and split the cost 
  • Public transportation 

Merchandise

  • Buy in advance 
  • Buy at goodwill or yardsales 
  • Find at the dollar store 

Food & snacks

  • Eat before you arrive 
  • Set expectations 
  • Purchase a family snack 
  • Bring empty water bottles 

What to bring

  • Hearing protection 
  • Fidget toys 
  • Coloring books/crayons
  • Wipes/sanitizer 

COVID 

  • Check with your local venue for restrictions and precautions 
  • Protect yourself and your family 

