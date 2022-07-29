INDIANAPOLIS — Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen stopped by the studio to share several ways to use up an abundance of summer tomatoes!

Directions
-Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
-Place tomatoes in single layer in baking dish. Arrange herbs and garlic around tomatoes.
-Add balsamic vinegar and season with lemon zest, salt, and black pepper.
-Pour olive oil into dish. Tomatoes should be halfway submerged. If they aren’t, add more olive oil. 
-Bake for about 90 minutes to 2 hours, or until tomatoes are soft but they haven’t burst.
-Allow tomato confit to cool at room temperature before transferring to jars.
-Pour enough of the cooking oil over top of tomatoes until they’re submerged.
-Store in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Directions
-Use skewer to poke hole through each tomato.
-Place garlic, herbs, and coriander seeds in pint jar.
-Pack tomatoes into jar.
-Combine vinegar, water, salt, and sugar in small saucepan. Bring to boil and stir to dissolve salt and sugar.
-Pour brine over tomatoes, leaving 1/2 inch at the top. 
-Tap jar a few times to remove air bubbles. Top off jar with more brine if tomatoes are exposed at top.
-Screw on lid and let cool to room temperature before storing in refrigerator.
-Wait at least 48 hours before eating.
-Store in refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.
Directions
-Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. 
-Line baking sheet with parchment paper and place tomatoes cut-side up on baking sheet.
-Sprinkle with salt.
-Bake for about 3 hours, or until tomatoes are very dry but still pliable.
-Store in air-tight bag in refrigerator for several months or in freezer for up to a year.

To find more recipes visit kyleeskitchenblog.com.