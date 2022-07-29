INDIANAPOLIS — Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen stopped by the studio to share several ways to use up an abundance of summer tomatoes!

Directions

-Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

-Place tomatoes in single layer in baking dish. Arrange herbs and garlic around tomatoes.

-Add balsamic vinegar and season with lemon zest, salt, and black pepper.

-Pour olive oil into dish. Tomatoes should be halfway submerged. If they aren’t, add more olive oil.

-Bake for about 90 minutes to 2 hours, or until tomatoes are soft but they haven’t burst.

-Allow tomato confit to cool at room temperature before transferring to jars.

-Pour enough of the cooking oil over top of tomatoes until they’re submerged.

-Store in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Directions

-Use skewer to poke hole through each tomato.

-Place garlic, herbs, and coriander seeds in pint jar.

-Pack tomatoes into jar.

-Combine vinegar, water, salt, and sugar in small saucepan. Bring to boil and stir to dissolve salt and sugar.

-Pour brine over tomatoes, leaving 1/2 inch at the top.

-Tap jar a few times to remove air bubbles. Top off jar with more brine if tomatoes are exposed at top.

-Screw on lid and let cool to room temperature before storing in refrigerator.

-Wait at least 48 hours before eating.

-Store in refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.

Directions

-Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

-Line baking sheet with parchment paper and place tomatoes cut-side up on baking sheet.

-Sprinkle with salt.

-Bake for about 3 hours, or until tomatoes are very dry but still pliable.

-Store in air-tight bag in refrigerator for several months or in freezer for up to a year.

To find more recipes visit kyleeskitchenblog.com.