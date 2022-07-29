by: Abby Peavey Posted: Jul 29, 2022 / 12:09 PM EDT Updated: Jul 29, 2022 / 12:09 PM EDT SHARE INDIANAPOLIS — Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen stopped by the studio to share several ways to use up an abundance of summer tomatoes! Directions-Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.-Place tomatoes in single layer in baking dish. Arrange herbs and garlic around tomatoes.-Add balsamic vinegar and season with lemon zest, salt, and black pepper.-Pour olive oil into dish. Tomatoes should be halfway submerged. If they aren’t, add more olive oil. -Bake for about 90 minutes to 2 hours, or until tomatoes are soft but they haven’t burst.-Allow tomato confit to cool at room temperature before transferring to jars.-Pour enough of the cooking oil over top of tomatoes until they’re submerged.-Store in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Directions-Use skewer to poke hole through each tomato.-Place garlic, herbs, and coriander seeds in pint jar.-Pack tomatoes into jar.-Combine vinegar, water, salt, and sugar in small saucepan. Bring to boil and stir to dissolve salt and sugar.-Pour brine over tomatoes, leaving 1/2 inch at the top. -Tap jar a few times to remove air bubbles. Top off jar with more brine if tomatoes are exposed at top.-Screw on lid and let cool to room temperature before storing in refrigerator.-Wait at least 48 hours before eating.-Store in refrigerator for up to 4 weeks. Directions-Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. -Line baking sheet with parchment paper and place tomatoes cut-side up on baking sheet.-Sprinkle with salt.-Bake for about 3 hours, or until tomatoes are very dry but still pliable.-Store in air-tight bag in refrigerator for several months or in freezer for up to a year. To find more recipes visit kyleeskitchenblog.com. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction