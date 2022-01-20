How you can save on your summer furniture with Wicker Works of Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — It may not seem like it, but now is the time to start thinking about outdoor furniture.

Wicker Works of Brownsburg is hosting its annual Home Show event January 20 through January 23. During the sale, you can pick out your favorite furniture for 30% off. If you don’t want to take it home now, Wicker Works will hold your purchase until spring.

The Home Show sale is taking place at the Wicker Works Superstore located at 70 Mardale Drive in Brownsburg. For more infomration, visit the Wicker Works website.