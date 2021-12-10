Human Rights Day: The Exhale app with entrepreneur Katara Mccarty

(NEXSTAR) – Santa doesn’t smell like “beef and cheese,” at least as far as Macy’s is concerned.

The 2003 Christmas film “Elf” produced a number of now-classic scenes, including Buddy’s first taste of the “World’s Best” coffee and his attempt to hug a feral raccoon. But arguably the most memorable scene — when Buddy exposes a department-store Santa as an imposter — was almost scrapped before it was filmed.