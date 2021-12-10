Human Rights Day: The Exhale app with entrepreneur Katara Mccarty

Katara Mccarty, local entrepreneur, visits the studio on Human Rights Day to talk about her app, Exhale. Katara created the Exhale app to be able to help women of color with their well-being as they face systems of oppression every day.

