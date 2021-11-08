Hungry Hungry Hoosiers: happy hour + brunch in SoBro

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Sellati from Next Door American Eatery joins us to talk about the restaurant’s happy hour and brunch offerings, plus some upcoming holiday events.

The restaurant recently revamped and reopened with a new menu inspired by global street food. New dishes include chicken tinga tacos, Nashville hot sliders and kimchi fried rice.

Sellati, assistant director of culinary for The Kitchen Restaurant Group, talks about Next Door’s happy hour food and drink deals, available daily from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and all-day Wednesday.

He also previews upcoming Thanksgiving and New Year’s events.

Next Door American Eatery is located at 4573 N. College Ave. in Broad Ripple’s SoBro neighborhood.