Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast, lunch or dinner — your options are open at Open Kitchen on the east side of Indianapolis.

Located at 10th and Drexel, the restaurant is run by co-owners Toni and Dexter Smith.

“We have a little bit of everything,” said Toni.

That “everything” includes French, Italian, and American-inspired cuisines.

The restaurant is known for its French toast, which actually features 13 spices (!) in its batter. It was perfected by Dexter, who is also the head chef, after countless family brunches.

For summer, the restaurant is open late nights on Friday and Saturday. The summer hours start on July 12 and will allow the restaurant to be open until 10 p.m.

You can find them on Facebook here.